Ralph Macchio gets honest about Mr. Miyagi's CGI scene

Ralph Macchio responds to a question about any pushback to Mr Miyagi’s CGI scene

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

In Cobra Kai’s last season, Mr. Miyagi appeared though with the help of CGI in season 6, episode 13.

During an interview with The Direct, Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in the final season, was on a quest to find out about his master's past as he was asked, "Was there ever any worry, like pushback against, like, the CGI [for the Mr. Miyagi scene]?"

The actor admitted, but added, "I mean, listen, I have a little pushback on it. I don't think, you know, we didn't have the budget to—my main concern is, I mean, my main thing is I wanted Daniel to be fighting side-by-side with Mr. Miyagi.”

Mr Miyagis CGI scene in season 6, episode 13.
Mr Miyagi's CGI scene in season 6, episode 13.

He continued, “As far as a dialog scene, for me, it was more about them together and more about the thing that releases it, is it's all in Daniel's mind. It's not really happening. It's in his mind.”

“So you have a little leeway in. So I think it's all in the message, if not perfect,” Ralph concluded.

