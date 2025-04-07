Queen Camilla wants King Charles to adopt one life change

Queen Camilla has urged King Charles to focus on his health, says an expert.



Her Majesty is worried the 76-year-old is taking on work load that could hamper his cancer treatment.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, royal author Phil Dampier claimed: “Camilla is forever telling him to slow down.

“She'd like him to pace himself. She'd like him to take it easy.

“But he's just got this work ethic.

“He is known for working late into the night and literally falling asleep at his desk.

The expert added: “I think probably those days have gone and he needs to curtail that sort of ridiculous workload. But it's just in his nature.

“It's just in his blood. He likes being busy. He likes meeting people. He likes getting out and about. He likes doing the job, basically.

“He's not going to disappear. But he really, for his own good, ought to slow down a bit and pace himself,” he noted.