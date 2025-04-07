Prince Harry on Meghan Markle being ‘most beautiful woman'

Prince Harry once admitted he was absolutely mesmerised by Meghan Markle the moment he saw her.



In his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex revealed he first watched Meghan on a clip online.

Harry wrote: "I was sitting around Nott Cott, scrolling through Instagram... They were playing with a new app that put silly filters on your photos.

"Violet and the woman had dog ears, dog noses, long red dog tongues hanging out. This woman with Violet...my god. I watched the video several time, then forced myself to put the phone down."

He then went on: "Then picked it up, watched the video again. For thirty-two years I'd watched a conveyor-belt of faces pass by and only a handful ever made me look twice. This woman stopped the conveyor belt. This woman smashed the conveyor belt to pieces

Speaking about Meghan, he added: "I'd never seen anyone so beautiful. There was an energy about her, a wild joy and playfulness.