Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber’s cryptic post

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco clapped back with a loved-up post after the singer's ex, Justin Bieber, apparently shared a mocking post on their engagement.

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share some insights into their sweet moments, also including glimpses from what appeared to be a romantic date night.

In the post, Gomez posted a series of pictures with PDA packed snaps with fiance Blanco, a picture from the beach with "Benny+Sel" written on send, and her dazzling mirror selfie in white attire.

In the PDA packed picture, the Sunset Boulevard singer can be seen flaunting a navy blue velvet gown as she cuddled the music producer.

Meanwhile, Blanco donned a black corduroy coat over a denim jacket.

Some shorts offered a behind-the-scenes look at Only Murders in the Building, which also includes Oscar winner Renee Zellweger.

Blanco reacted to the post by liking it and also commented, "benny + sel," referring to the snap with their names on sand.

Gomez's post came after Bieber posted a meme to his stories, which fans perceived as a dig on Calm down singer and Blanco's engagement.

One repost was a picture of a character from the Lord Of The Rings films, Gollum, who regains the power of One Ring.

"Girls on social media when they get engaged," the text read on the meme.