 
Geo News

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber's cryptic post

The singer shares some glimpses into her life with fiance Benny Blanco

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber’s cryptic post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber’s cryptic post

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco clapped back with a loved-up post after the singer's ex, Justin Bieber, apparently shared a mocking post on their engagement.

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share some insights into their sweet moments, also including glimpses from what appeared to be a romantic date night.

In the post, Gomez posted a series of pictures with PDA packed snaps with fiance Blanco, a picture from the beach with "Benny+Sel" written on send, and her dazzling mirror selfie in white attire.

In the PDA packed picture, the Sunset Boulevard singer can be seen flaunting a navy blue velvet gown as she cuddled the music producer.

Meanwhile, Blanco donned a black corduroy coat over a denim jacket.

Some shorts offered a behind-the-scenes look at Only Murders in the Building, which also includes Oscar winner Renee Zellweger.

Blanco reacted to the post by liking it and also commented, "benny + sel," referring to the snap with their names on sand.

Gomez's post came after Bieber posted a meme to his stories, which fans perceived as a dig on Calm down singer and Blanco's engagement.

One repost was a picture of a character from the Lord Of The Rings films, Gollum, who regains the power of One Ring.

"Girls on social media when they get engaged," the text read on the meme.

Meghan Markle had problems ‘mingling' with Prince Harry director video
Meghan Markle had problems ‘mingling' with Prince Harry director
Rachel Zegler to skip Met Gala?
Rachel Zegler to skip Met Gala?
Ralph Macchio gets honest about Mr. Miyagi's CGI scene
Ralph Macchio gets honest about Mr. Miyagi's CGI scene
Queen Camilla had ‘incredibly difficult' journey to be liked video
Queen Camilla had ‘incredibly difficult' journey to be liked
'Captain America' star Chris Evans' shocking 'talent' revealed
'Captain America' star Chris Evans' shocking 'talent' revealed
Ron Howard, Henry Winker reunite after 5 decades with 'Happy Days' costars
Ron Howard, Henry Winker reunite after 5 decades with 'Happy Days' costars
'1923' star Aminah Nieves talks about on set dynamic with Sebastian Roché
'1923' star Aminah Nieves talks about on set dynamic with Sebastian Roché
Sabrina Carpenter pens emotional goodbye to Europe Leg of 'Short n' Sweet' tour
Sabrina Carpenter pens emotional goodbye to Europe Leg of 'Short n' Sweet' tour