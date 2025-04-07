 
Geo News

Magician David Blaine admits to forgetting about one invisible tattoo

David Blaine stars in Nat Geo's new series 'David Blaine Do Not Attempt'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Magician David Blaine admits to forgetting about one invisible tattoo
Magician David Blaine admits to forgetting about one invisible tattoo

David Blaine is revealing the extent he goes to for his magic tricks.

The magician, 52, made a revelation about one of his tricks involving an invisible tattoo in a recent exchange with People Magazine.

"I did one with disappearing ink with this incredible tattoo artist in New York City, Bang Bang," he told the publication in this week's issue.

As he explained the trick, the David Blaine Do Not Attempt star admitted he didn't really remember the tattoo for a long time.

"I made a playing card prediction. And I haven't used it yet. As a matter of fact, I even forgot that I did it because it's invisible."

The tattoo can be revealed "with a certain light and it shows up," Blaine explained. "And you just reminded me that I have this tattoo on my left wrist because it's invisible. So I have an invisible tattoo that I didn't even remember until you just told me."

He also called his last magic trick, saying it was "at rehearsal for Jimmy Kimmel" where he "ended up doing magic for the entire staff." 

"And on the airplane here, same thing. I was doing magic for everybody working on the plane and all the people in line for the bathroom. That’s a constant. I fall asleep with a deck of cards in my hands and wake up with cards stuck to my face and body almost every day," he concluded.

Molly Mae Hague goes public with Tommy Fury amid reconciliation reports
Molly Mae Hague goes public with Tommy Fury amid reconciliation reports
Damon Wayans Sr. makes bold confession about earlier dating experience
Damon Wayans Sr. makes bold confession about earlier dating experience
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber's cryptic post
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hit back after Justin Bieber's cryptic post
Prince Harry on Meghan Markle being ‘most beautiful woman' video
Prince Harry on Meghan Markle being ‘most beautiful woman'
Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalised over allergic reaction to food item
Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalised over allergic reaction to food item
Melinda French Gates shares joy of being a grandmother
Melinda French Gates shares joy of being a grandmother
'White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Woods opens up about body image
'White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Woods opens up about body image
King Charles is ‘unfazed' by tragedies of cancer video
King Charles is ‘unfazed' by tragedies of cancer