Magician David Blaine admits to forgetting about one invisible tattoo

David Blaine is revealing the extent he goes to for his magic tricks.

The magician, 52, made a revelation about one of his tricks involving an invisible tattoo in a recent exchange with People Magazine.

"I did one with disappearing ink with this incredible tattoo artist in New York City, Bang Bang," he told the publication in this week's issue.

As he explained the trick, the David Blaine Do Not Attempt star admitted he didn't really remember the tattoo for a long time.

"I made a playing card prediction. And I haven't used it yet. As a matter of fact, I even forgot that I did it because it's invisible."

The tattoo can be revealed "with a certain light and it shows up," Blaine explained. "And you just reminded me that I have this tattoo on my left wrist because it's invisible. So I have an invisible tattoo that I didn't even remember until you just told me."

He also called his last magic trick, saying it was "at rehearsal for Jimmy Kimmel" where he "ended up doing magic for the entire staff."

"And on the airplane here, same thing. I was doing magic for everybody working on the plane and all the people in line for the bathroom. That’s a constant. I fall asleep with a deck of cards in my hands and wake up with cards stuck to my face and body almost every day," he concluded.