Rahat sets new record at three UK sold out shows

Renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performs at London’s iconic Wembley Ovo. — Reporter

LONDON: Renowned singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan beat his previous record of singing to a packaged audience at London’s iconic Wembley Ovo as nearly 12,000 people attended the show to sing and dance with Rahat.

This was Rahat’s show in London after a break of two years and he lived up to his reputation as the King of Qawwali and Sufi music.

Invited by Vijay Bhola, the famous arts promoter and Rock on Music founder, to perform at three shows in Birmingham, London and Manchester, Rahat Khan won huge acclaim at all three sold-out venues but the biggest highlight of the “Legacy Of The Khans 2025 Tour” was London owing to the capacity of the venue.

Bhola, the show organiser, praised Rahat for making the tour a huge success.

The Rock on Music founder commented: “The incredible success of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at the global level shows that it’s the artist that draws the audience through his music and hard work, not the promoters or agents."

"Promoters have an important role of course but it’s the artist and his band members who really deserve all the appreciation," he said.

"Rahat has now captured the hearts of millions worldwide and continues to mesmerise audiences with his melodious voice and Sufi music and that’s the key factor. We are thrilled to be working with such a huge South Asian music icon."

This was the first time that Rahat’s son Shah Zaman Ali Khan performed at this venue and he won huge praise for his unique singing style, instantly drawing comparisons with the great Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

The 20-year-old sang around five solo Qawwali songs where his father acted as a backup.

Rahat Khan thanked the audience for honouring him. The nephew of the legendary late Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan told Geo News: “The response at three UK shows has been phenomenal. I have always liked to perform in the UK and it’s a wish of every artist to perform in London, home to the global community."

"I have felt proud that Shah Zaman was liked so much. It was emotional to see so many people in the audience constantly asking him to sing Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saheb’s qawwalis and ghazals because he sounds like him and [God willing], he is all set to carry the legacy of our elders forward."

Rahat performed in Birmingham on Friday night, in London on Saturday and concluded the tour with a packaged performance in Manchester on Sunday night before flying out to perform in Spain.

Rahat has recorded over 50 albums, toured the world and sold out the biggest arenas, as well as Qawwali, he performs many national songs, including ghazals and Bollywood movie music. He is the glorious voice behind hit songs such as Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Sajda, Dil To Baccha Hai, and Teri Ore.