Will Smith faces criticism for his 'career-killing' move

Will Smith is facing harsh backlash over his comeback in music.

An insider told RadarOnline.com on Sunday that music industry insiders and critics label the actor's return to rap as a "career-killing desperation move."

“Will is almost a senior citizen now, and there's no way he'll be able to connect with today's hip-hop crowd,” the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet, “This stink of desperation – and the music stinks, too. It's actually some of the worst in history and this stinks of pure desperation on his part.”

It is pertinent to mention that Smith's career took a hit after his infamous Oscars incident in 2022, where he ruined his reputation by slapping Chris Rock.

Now, insiders from the industry call the Bad Boys actor's attempt to return to rap "an ill-fated move that is already hitting a sour note with rap fans."

“Will has been out of the music game for so long, rap fans just don't seem to think he's relevant anymore,” said the source.

“He always made lighter, more family-friendly rap, but with the likes of hardcore Kendrick Lamar being the biggest stars, that just isn't the rap world these days," added a tipster.