Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she got cosmetic surgery after having seven kids

Hilaria Baldwin has finally revealed the reason for getting a breast lift after having seven kids.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Baldwins, the 41-year-old shared that she decided to go under the knife after noticing changes in her body.

“Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up,” said the wife of Alec Baldwin.

“I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids,” she further said.

The mother of seven continued, “I got used to my body more or less a certain way than as most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality. It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way.”

"It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," she added.

For those unversed, Hilaria exchanged vows with Alec in 2012 and the couple shares seven kids - Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2.