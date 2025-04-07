 
Geo News

Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she got cosmetic surgery after having seven kids

Hilaria Baldwin shares seven children with her actor husband Alec Baldwin

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she got cosmetic surgery after having seven kids
Hilaria Baldwin reveals why she got cosmetic surgery after having seven kids

Hilaria Baldwin has finally revealed the reason for getting a breast lift after having seven kids.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Baldwins, the 41-year-old shared that she decided to go under the knife after noticing changes in her body.

“Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do, like, a little up,” said the wife of Alec Baldwin.

“I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids,” she further said.

The mother of seven continued, “I got used to my body more or less a certain way than as most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality. It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way.”

"It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," she added.

For those unversed, Hilaria exchanged vows with Alec in 2012 and the couple shares seven kids - Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo and María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2. 

Glenn Close praises Kim Kardashian for her 'ability to compartmentalize'
Glenn Close praises Kim Kardashian for her 'ability to compartmentalize'
'Giant' cast takes over the London's Olivier Awards
'Giant' cast takes over the London's Olivier Awards
Will Smith faces criticism for his 'career-killing' move
Will Smith faces criticism for his 'career-killing' move
Woody Harrelson reveals 'extremely hard decision' he had to make in career
Woody Harrelson reveals 'extremely hard decision' he had to make in career
Teddi Mellencamp reveals her kids' advice amid stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Teddi Mellencamp reveals her kids' advice amid stage 4 cancer diagnosis
'Gladiators' star Steel shares update after baby's premature birth
'Gladiators' star Steel shares update after baby's premature birth
Prince Harry is not ‘too happy' with Meghan Markle over kids video
Prince Harry is not ‘too happy' with Meghan Markle over kids
Magician David Blaine admits to forgetting about one invisible tattoo
Magician David Blaine admits to forgetting about one invisible tattoo