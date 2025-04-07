Alan Cumming reveals surprising reason for his return to 'Marvel Avengers: Doomsday'

Alan Cumming reveals surprisingly reason for his return to 'Marvel Avengers: Doomsday'

X-Men's star Alan Cumming has opened up about his excitement for casting in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday.

While appearing on the Today With Hoda & Jenna show, the Hollywood actor candidly discussed the reason behind his return to the Marvel movie after more than two decades.

"Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed,” the Scottish actor expressed.

Referring to his role as Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, he continued, “It's been 23 years since I was a superhero.”

"I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes,” the 60-year-old actor added.

Alan Cumming stars in the superhero movie alongside Robert Downey Jr., Vanessa Kirby, Tom Holland, and Florence Pugh.

Revealing details about his character in the movie, he said, “Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer.”

Before concluding, the Spy Kid actor shared, "I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026.