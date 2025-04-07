'The White Lotus' season 4 location to be different from previous seasons, says Mike White

The White Lotus creator, Mike White, has teased a different type of location for the next season of the show

The White Lotus creator, Mike White, has hinted at what kind of location fans can expect in the hit show’s fourth season.

Right after the chaotic finale of season 3 aired, Mike teased that location for the luxury resort in season four will differ from the past three seasons, which have all featured resorts by the beach.

The first season of The White Lotus was set in Hawaii, the second in Itlay and the third in Thailand.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” Mike said at the end of Season 3.

According to Deadline, the show, which was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year, is considering a hotel in Europe for the next season.

A source told the publication that “everything is on the table for next season” but a final decision hasn’t been made.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline in February. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”