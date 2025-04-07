'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director shares big update on cameos

 
April 07, 2025

Marvel is known for its cameos and easter eggs, but Matt Shakman, the director of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, said his film will not feature any.

"We are our own universe," he told Empire magazine. "Which is wonderful and liberating. There's really no [other] superheroes. There's no Easter eggs. There's no running into Iron Man or whatever."

He continued, "They're it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds – but for now this is our own little corner."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out on July 25.

In other news, Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hyped up the upcoming fourth installment and said, "I honestly can't believe every day, right now, I'm spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world."

"We’re all just daily nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven't really seen before," he said at a panel on CinemaCon.

