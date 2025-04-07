'Mission Impossible 8': Does Tom Cruise character survive or meet his death?

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on Monday shared a new trailer for his much-awaited movie "Mission Impassible: The Final Reckoning" the film that may be his last in the action franchise.

In the trailer, Cruise is seen performing all kind of stunts from clinging to a flying aircraft to jumping from a fighter jet to breaking into his iconic sprint.

But what has sparked debate about the movie is the destiny of Ethan Hunt.

In the trailer Ethan's IMF friend Luther Stickell is heard saying, "Our lives are the sum of our choices. This was your calling. Your destiny. I have no regrets . Neither should you."

His emotional hug and his poignant words leave fans wondering whether Ethan or any of his team member is going to die in their quest to save the world.

It also shows how his own organization has tried kill him in a Kremlin bombing and after failing at its attempt how it comes to term with the fact that "If we want to bring the world back from the brink, we've to deal with him."

Ethan finally finds the Sevastopool submerged deep inside the occasion to find he's given an entire aircraft carrier. But it remains to be seen whether he comes out alive or meets his death.







