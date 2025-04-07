Kenya Moore's pictures of Brit Eady costs her "RHOA' job

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" has suspended Kenya Moore after she displayed explicit photos of cast member, Brit Eady, on the reality TV show.

The episode unfolded after the two women got into a fight, with Brit Eady allegedly threatening Kenya with a gun, saying "I still got my pistol."

Kenya retaliated by exposing Eady's explicit photos which appeared to be of an adult film nature.

The photos were displayed on poster boards with the title "Who is This Ho."

The pictures have been widely circulated on social media, with some people still calling for return of Moore to the reality TV show.

But most of the show's fans think Kenya Moore should not be allowed to return because she went too far.

According to USA Today Moore obtained Eady's photos from an investigator.



