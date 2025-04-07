 
Geo News

Kenya Moore's pictures of Brit Eady costs her "RHOA' job

The pictures forced the show to suspend Kenya Moore over explicit photos of Brt Eady

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Kenya Moores pictures of Brit Eady costs her RHOA job

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" has suspended Kenya Moore after she displayed explicit photos of cast member, Brit Eady, on the reality TV show.

The episode unfolded after the two women got into a fight, with Brit Eady allegedly threatening Kenya with a gun, saying "I still got my pistol."

Kenya retaliated by exposing Eady's explicit photos which appeared to be of an adult film nature. 

The photos were displayed on poster boards with the title "Who is This Ho."

The pictures have been widely circulated on social media, with some people still calling for return of Moore to the reality TV show.

But most of the show's fans think Kenya Moore should not be allowed to return because she went too far.

According to USA Today Moore obtained Eady's photos from an investigator.


Jenna Ortega reveals real reason behind 'Scream 7' exit
Jenna Ortega reveals real reason behind 'Scream 7' exit
Michelle Randolph clears the air on Elizabeth's pregnancy in '1923' finale
Michelle Randolph clears the air on Elizabeth's pregnancy in '1923' finale
'Severance' maker reveals inspiration behind the show
'Severance' maker reveals inspiration behind the show
Prince Harry 'bitten off more than he can chew' in new feud video
Prince Harry 'bitten off more than he can chew' in new feud
Clem Burke, Blondie drummer, departs from life at 70
Clem Burke, Blondie drummer, departs from life at 70
Prince Harry responds to shocking King Charles' health crisis video
Prince Harry responds to shocking King Charles' health crisis
'Harry Potter' star makes strong statement against president
'Harry Potter' star makes strong statement against president
Meghan Markle at heart of Prince Harry's feud with charity chair? video
Meghan Markle at heart of Prince Harry's feud with charity chair?