Clem Burke, Blondie drummer, departs from life at 70

Clem Burke, the legendary drummer of Blondie, has passed away at the age of 70, leaving behind a legacy as the "heartbeat" of the iconic new wave band.

Blondie, the band, took to Facebook on Monday, April 7, and announced the news of Burke’s death, who was battling with cancer.

The statement read, "It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.”

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable.”

The statement also mentioned that Burke was "a source of inspiration both on and off the stage" and that his "vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

For the unversed, Burke joined Blondie in 1975 and was key to the band’s success, as he played a pivotal role in recruiting bassist Gary Valentine and kept the band together during tough times.

When Blondie took a break from 1982 to 1997, he drummed for The Ramones under the name Elvis Ramone and worked with other bands like The Romantics.

Notably, the Heart of Glass crooner, who was known as a “Rock & Roll survivalist,” also collaborated with famous artists like Eurythmics, Iggy Pop, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, and more.