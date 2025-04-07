Jenna Ortega reveals real reason behind 'Scream 7' exit

Jenna Ortega exited 'Scream 7' in November 2023

Jenna Ortega has revealed the real reason she left the Scream franchise after starring in two of the movies.

In November 2023, reports revealed that Ortega had left the franchise. The reports came a day after it news broke that her costar Melissa Barrera had been fired from the franchise over her posts against the genocide unfolding in Gaza.

Now, in an interview with The Cut, the Wednesday actress revealed why she exited Scream 7.

"It had nothing to do with pay or scheduling. It was all kind of falling apart,” she shared.

“If Scream 7 wasn’t going to be with that team of directors and those people I fell in love with, then it didn’t seem like the right move for me in my career at the time," she continued.

Ortega, who stars in original film Death of a Unicorn, added, “I’ve happened to join a lot of franchises, which is so great to be a part of legacy.”

"But for me, I’m really trying to prioritize new directors and original stories. I know on the outside, maybe people are looking at my choices like, 'Man, what the hell is this girl doing?' I never thought I would do a movie with unicorns. But an original script is exciting. If I can help get it made, I love to do that," Jenna Ortega added.

Scream 7 is being directed by Kevin Williamson, the writer who penned the original film. The sequel will hit theaters in February 2026.