Slayer unveil only 2025 North American show

Slayer, one of the most legendary metal bands, are all set for their show!

Following their outdoor shows in the UK this summer, at Blackweir Fields in Wales and Finsbury Park in England – as well as the Black Sabbath farewell show, the Raining Blood rockers are going to be headlining 30,000-capacity Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on September 20, 2025.

Talking about the shows that Slayer has played, the guitarist Kerry King said, “Last year, Slayer played only two shows, and those shows affected me like playing The Big Four shows did.”

He continued, “When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans, maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming.”

“The fans reacted to us like I’d expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing. So, for the Hershey concert, we’ll play a Slayer show, we’ll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to,” King assured.

“One night only, stacked line-up, it’s going to be f**king sick,” Tom Araya, the front man of Slayer added, mentioning with a hint of humor, “Hersheypark – be there. If not, you’re either dead, in jail or a sissy!”

Slayer would also be joined on stage by supporting acts, Knocked Loose, Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, Cavalera and Exodus.