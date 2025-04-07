Blake Lively's Cherokee ancestry claims resurface

A controversy that Blake Lively sparked in 2017 has resurfaced amid her legal battle against Justin Baldoni whom she accused of sexually harassing her on the sets of "It Ends With Us.

The wife of Ryan Reynolds had claimed that she had Cherokee ancestry for a 2017 L'Oréal Paris ad campaign.

The actress' claim that she was "English, Irish, German, and Cherokee" elicited reaction from Adrienne Keene, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Keene appeared to suggest that Lively's family genealogy doesn't support her Cherokee ancestry claims.

The actress' claim regarding her ancestry remain unclear could not be independent confirmed.

She has been at the end of fierce criticism from a large number of social media users who appears to be taking sides with Baldoni.

Her critics say she has tried to destroy the actor's career with the help of her husband and powerful friends like Taylor Swift.

Justin Baldoni also filed a counter lawsuit against Blake Lively which appears to have reportedly affected her friendship with Swift.