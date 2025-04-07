 
Geo News

Blake Lively's Cherokee ancestry claims resurface

Blake Lively has been accused of trying to destroy Justin Baldoni's career

By
News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Blake Livelys Cherokee ancestry claims resurface

A controversy that Blake Lively sparked in 2017 has resurfaced amid her legal battle against Justin Baldoni whom she accused of sexually harassing her on the sets of "It Ends With Us.

The wife of Ryan Reynolds had claimed that she had Cherokee ancestry for a 2017 L'Oréal Paris ad campaign.

The actress' claim that she was "English, Irish, German, and Cherokee" elicited reaction from Adrienne Keene, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Keene appeared to suggest that Lively's family genealogy doesn't support her Cherokee ancestry claims.

The actress' claim regarding her ancestry  remain unclear could not be independent confirmed.

She has been at the end of fierce criticism from a large number of social media users who appears to be taking sides with Baldoni.

Her critics say she has tried to destroy the actor's career with the help of her husband and powerful friends like Taylor Swift.

Justin Baldoni also filed a counter lawsuit against Blake Lively which appears to have reportedly affected her friendship with Swift.

Michelle Randolph clears the air on Elizabeth's pregnancy in '1923' finale
Michelle Randolph clears the air on Elizabeth's pregnancy in '1923' finale
Kenya Moore's pictures of Brit Eady costs her
Kenya Moore's pictures of Brit Eady costs her "RHOA' job
'Severance' maker reveals inspiration behind the show
'Severance' maker reveals inspiration behind the show
Prince Harry 'bitten off more than he can chew' in new feud video
Prince Harry 'bitten off more than he can chew' in new feud
Clem Burke, Blondie drummer, departs from life at 70
Clem Burke, Blondie drummer, departs from life at 70
Prince Harry responds to shocking King Charles' health crisis video
Prince Harry responds to shocking King Charles' health crisis
'Harry Potter' star makes strong statement against president
'Harry Potter' star makes strong statement against president
Meghan Markle at heart of Prince Harry's feud with charity chair? video
Meghan Markle at heart of Prince Harry's feud with charity chair?