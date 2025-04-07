'The Last of Us' creator gets honest about returning after s2

Craig Mazin, who brought The Last of Us from the game to television as a writer and showrunner, said he has no appetite to return to the franchise after season two.



In a chat with Variety, he said, "As far as additional source material, as a fan of The Last of Us, if Neil has more games, I would love it. For me, as a writer and showrunner, this is my Last of Us. So this will be the last of my Last of Us, covering the events of the first and second game."

He continued, "I think there’s always a world where you could see additional material, like the way House of the Dragon has thrived after the conclusion of Game of Thrones."

"And I could certainly see myself being somebody that the people making that show, they pick up the phone and call me and say, "How did you do this? Or what do you think about this?" But it won’t be mine to do. Somebody else will be handling that," Craig concluded.