Stephen Baldwin shares shocking one-word secret to his marital success

Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the Baldwin brothers, has dropped a one-word revelation about what has kept his 35-year marriage to wife Kennya going strong.

Conversing at Steel City Con in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 5, the 57-year-old actor talked about his successful marriage to Kennya, as they got married on June 10, 1990.

Stephen said their faith has helped them stay together, saying, “It's really my faith that's kept us together, and her faith, and all that."

"People ask me this before they get married: 'What's your secret?' I go, 'What's the one word you've got to remember to stay married for 35 years?' And they go, 'Love.' No. 'Commitment.' No. 'Cherish.' No. 'Honor.' No. I go, 'Forgiveness.' That's the most important word to remember about your spouse,” The Beast star added.

For the unversed, Stephen and Kennya met on a bus in New York City in 1987 when they were both 19 years old, which he calls a “super blessing.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple had their first child, a daughter named Alaia Baldwin, on January 23, 1993, about three years after they got married.

Their second daughter, Hailey Baldwin, was born on November 22, 1996. However, she changed her last name to Bieber after she married singer Justin Bieber.