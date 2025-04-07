 
Geo News

Russell Brand loses ambassador spot post rape charges

Russell Brand was charged with rape and assault last week

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Russell Brand loses ambassador spot post rape charges
Russell Brand loses ambassador spot post rape charges

Russel Brand just lost his role as a charity ambassador.

Days after the comedian and actor was charged with rape and sexual assault it was now announced that he has been removed from his position as vice president of an animal hospital.

Brand’s role at the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Buckinghamshire, England, has been terminated "indefinitely."

The animal hospital’s CEO, Colin Stocker, spoke with The Mirror and stated, "With the news of the extremely serious charges announced last week, our senior team met and immediately suspended Mr Brand from his ambassador role at Tiggywinkles, indefinitely."

This comes after the Metropolitan Police was authorized to charge the Despicable Me talent with a number of offences following a "careful" review of evidence.

Brand was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, after four different women accused him of heinous charges, with the incident time frame being 1999 and 2005.

The 49-year-old has denied the charges in a video, where he insisted, he had "never engaged in non-consensual activity."

"I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family - who are there just out of shot - I was a fool, man, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," he mentioned.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile but what I never was, was a rapist,” Russell Brand claimed in the end. 

Stephen Baldwin shares shocking one-word secret to his marital success
Stephen Baldwin shares shocking one-word secret to his marital success
Prince Harry turns into a magnet to rot-loving insects
Prince Harry turns into a magnet to rot-loving insects
Ed Sheeran breaks major record just days after 'Azizam' release
Ed Sheeran breaks major record just days after 'Azizam' release
Rosamund Pike admits having ‘stage fright'
Rosamund Pike admits having ‘stage fright'
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin royal tour in Italy despite health concerns
King Charles, Queen Camilla begin royal tour in Italy despite health concerns
Zoe Kravitz secretly dating A list costar after Channing Tatum breakup
Zoe Kravitz secretly dating A list costar after Channing Tatum breakup
Blake Lively's Cherokee ancestry claims resurface
Blake Lively's Cherokee ancestry claims resurface
Slayer unveil only 2025 North American show
Slayer unveil only 2025 North American show