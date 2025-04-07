Russell Brand loses ambassador spot post rape charges

Russel Brand just lost his role as a charity ambassador.

Days after the comedian and actor was charged with rape and sexual assault it was now announced that he has been removed from his position as vice president of an animal hospital.

Brand’s role at the Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital in Buckinghamshire, England, has been terminated "indefinitely."

The animal hospital’s CEO, Colin Stocker, spoke with The Mirror and stated, "With the news of the extremely serious charges announced last week, our senior team met and immediately suspended Mr Brand from his ambassador role at Tiggywinkles, indefinitely."

This comes after the Metropolitan Police was authorized to charge the Despicable Me talent with a number of offences following a "careful" review of evidence.

Brand was charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault, one count of oral rape and two counts of sexual assault, after four different women accused him of heinous charges, with the incident time frame being 1999 and 2005.

The 49-year-old has denied the charges in a video, where he insisted, he had "never engaged in non-consensual activity."

"I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family - who are there just out of shot - I was a fool, man, I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," he mentioned.

"I was a drug addict, a sex addict, and an imbecile but what I never was, was a rapist,” Russell Brand claimed in the end.