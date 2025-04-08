Tracy Chapman explains music in ‘physical form'

Tracy Chapman prefers music in “physical form.”

In a rare interview with The New York Times, the Grammy-award winning singer, who has remained away from spotlight largely, revealed that she listens to new artists like Charli XCX and Chappell Roan.

Explaining that she does not prefer using streaming services, the Fast Car hitmaker stated, "I don’t listen to as much as I used to, and I’m maybe going to date myself now, or someone’s going call me a Luddite, but I don’t stream music.”

"I only buy music in physical form. Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That’s important to me,” the 61-year-old songstress added.

And even though Chapman admitted that her choice may “limit” what she listens to because "it’s a physical commitment of going out into the world and finding things," she still does so.

"I don’t know if I have anyone in particular to call out. The last Grammys, I thought that was pretty awesome, all the young women in all their variety, doing their things," she said of the artists she listens to before specifically mentioning Roan and Charli XCX.

"It’s not music that I would make, but I appreciate that we’re in this moment where there’s a path for artists like that, and they can even have success,” Tracy Chapman concluded.