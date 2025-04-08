 
Geo News

Tracy Chapman explains music in ‘physical form'

Tracy Chapman talked about what it means to listen to ‘physical’ music

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Tracy Chapman explains music in ‘physical form
Tracy Chapman explains music in ‘physical form' 

Tracy Chapman prefers music in “physical form.”

In a rare interview with The New York Times, the Grammy-award winning singer, who has remained away from spotlight largely, revealed that she listens to new artists like Charli XCX and Chappell Roan.

Explaining that she does not prefer using streaming services, the Fast Car hitmaker stated, "I don’t listen to as much as I used to, and I’m maybe going to date myself now, or someone’s going call me a Luddite, but I don’t stream music.”

"I only buy music in physical form. Artists get paid when you actually buy a CD or the vinyl. That’s important to me,” the 61-year-old songstress added.

And even though Chapman admitted that her choice may “limit” what she listens to because "it’s a physical commitment of going out into the world and finding things," she still does so.

"I don’t know if I have anyone in particular to call out. The last Grammys, I thought that was pretty awesome, all the young women in all their variety, doing their things," she said of the artists she listens to before specifically mentioning Roan and Charli XCX.

"It’s not music that I would make, but I appreciate that we’re in this moment where there’s a path for artists like that, and they can even have success,” Tracy Chapman concluded. 

Kevin Bacon recalls bumpy start to Kyra Sedgwick relationship
Kevin Bacon recalls bumpy start to Kyra Sedgwick relationship
Hugh Jackman shocks fans with daring freezing water stunt
Hugh Jackman shocks fans with daring freezing water stunt
King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence on anniversary plans in Italy
King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence on anniversary plans in Italy
Sterling K. Brown brought Kelly Clarkson to the brink with one emotional truth
Sterling K. Brown brought Kelly Clarkson to the brink with one emotional truth
'The Last of Us' creator gets honest about returning after s2
'The Last of Us' creator gets honest about returning after s2
'Adolescence': 96 million people watch Netflix show
'Adolescence': 96 million people watch Netflix show
Russell Brand loses ambassador spot post rape charges
Russell Brand loses ambassador spot post rape charges
Dax Shepard cries in emotional talk with Dove Cameron
Dax Shepard cries in emotional talk with Dove Cameron