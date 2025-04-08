 
Geo News

Prince Harry ‘hybrid situation' was declared failed by Queen

Prince Harry’s situation was predicted by Queen Elizabeth II

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Prince Harry is reminded Queen Elizabeth II was right about ‘commercialising’ the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently facing issues from his former charity Sentebale, is iterated how Her Majesty did not want him to be ‘half in half out’ in his role as a Senior Royal.

Speaking for The Sun, Royal expert Matt Wilkinson said: "Harry announced that he was going to bring Netflix to this charityfundraiser.

"And it caused, I think, lots of disturbances, I think Dr Sophie said. And then Meghan turned up.

"And then we have these text messages that Harry allegedly sent to Dr Sophie.

Matt then raised a question for guest Phil Dampier: "Phil, I want to take your view on this. We're five years since Megxit. The Queen said you can't have a hybrid situation. You can't be half in, half out. Is this incident here that Dr Sophie has highlighted, does this justify the Queen's decision five years ago to just send them on their own?"

Phil replied: "Yeah, absolutely. The Queen saw it straight away.

"She saw the dangers of commercialising the royal family, combining a sort of hybrid model of doing royal jobs and cashing in with commercial stuff.

Phil added: “And that's exactly the sort of thing that she was trying to avoid. That's exactly the thing that she told them not to do. And that's what happened with this polo match. She thought, the doctor thought that it was just going to be presenting the trophy and it was all going to be part of the charity.”

