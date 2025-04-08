 
Kate Middleton ranks higher in THIS trait than Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are compared with each other

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Kate Middleton’s survival in the Royal Family has been better than Meghan Markle for a key reason.

The Princess of Wales is branded a ‘stronger’ person than the Duchess of Sussex, in moulding her personality into the Royal fold.

In his book ‘Yes Ma’am,’ author Tom Quinn quotes a Palace insider saying that Kate is "actually a much stronger person than Meghan in many ways."

The source claimed: "Kate was always happy to accept advice both from the lower staff, with whom she got on very well, and from the courtiers, even though some of them were initially very snooty about her.

"'It was the same kind of backbiting gossipy criticism that Meghan had to put up with. Yet what Meghan saw as Kate being pushed around, Kate saw as an essential part of being a member of the Royal Family."

Another source added: "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more."

