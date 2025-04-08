 
Geo News

Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams's sweet gestures for each other despite busy schedules

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams's chemistry is still going strong

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Paul Mescal, Gracie Abramss sweet gestures for each other despite busy schedules
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams's sweet gestures for each other despite busy schedules

Despite having a hectic work routine, for Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams, their relationship comes first

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that the pair is still going strong as they make time for each other even after being thousands of miles apart due to work commitments.

The outlet revealed that the couple had recently met in late March in New York City.

"Last month, Gracie showed her support for Paul by attending a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire in Brooklyn," the insider told the outlet.

"Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority, the source continued.

"There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds," the tipster tattled.

The "lovebirds" first romantically linked back in June 2024 when they were seen in London while sharing a meal.

Two months later, the Irish actor and the 25-year-old songstress were spotted again in the same city strolling while holding hands.

In August 2024, the outlet confirmed the news that the pair was "hooking up," but their relationship was "still [in the] early stages" at the time.  

Kim Kardashian 'mulls' friendship with Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian 'mulls' friendship with Bianca Censori
Nick Jonas gives insights into sweet family moments with daughter Malti
Nick Jonas gives insights into sweet family moments with daughter Malti
Barry Keoghan gets major support from 'Saltburn' co-star
Barry Keoghan gets major support from 'Saltburn' co-star
Danny DeVito breaks silence with jaw-dropping revelation about his children
Danny DeVito breaks silence with jaw-dropping revelation about his children
Kevin Bacon recalls bumpy start to Kyra Sedgwick relationship
Kevin Bacon recalls bumpy start to Kyra Sedgwick relationship
Tracy Chapman explains music in ‘physical form'
Tracy Chapman explains music in ‘physical form'
Hugh Jackman shocks fans with daring freezing water stunt
Hugh Jackman shocks fans with daring freezing water stunt
King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence on anniversary plans in Italy
King Charles, Queen Camilla break silence on anniversary plans in Italy