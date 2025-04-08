Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams's sweet gestures for each other despite busy schedules

Despite having a hectic work routine, for Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams, their relationship comes first

As per a recent report by People, a source revealed that the pair is still going strong as they make time for each other even after being thousands of miles apart due to work commitments.

The outlet revealed that the couple had recently met in late March in New York City.

"Last month, Gracie showed her support for Paul by attending a performance of A Streetcar Named Desire in Brooklyn," the insider told the outlet.

"Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority, the source continued.

"There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds," the tipster tattled.

The "lovebirds" first romantically linked back in June 2024 when they were seen in London while sharing a meal.

Two months later, the Irish actor and the 25-year-old songstress were spotted again in the same city strolling while holding hands.

In August 2024, the outlet confirmed the news that the pair was "hooking up," but their relationship was "still [in the] early stages" at the time.