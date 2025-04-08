Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler take things slow as romance rumors swirl: Source

Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler take things slow as romance rumors swirl

Zoe Kravitz and Austin Butler are bonding off the set too, as romance rumors swirl.

As multiple outlets reported, the Caught Stealing costars are growling close following Austin's split from Kaia Gerber and after Zoe called it quits with Channing Tatum.

The rumored couple "have been spending time together over the past few weeks" and "get on very well," as per Daily Mail.

A tipster reported to The Sun, "Their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoë have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet."

"They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go," the insider added.

Moreover a source revealed to Radar Online, "Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks.”

"They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it. Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren't putting a label on anything yet. They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go," the tattler further noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Zoe and Channing parted ways in October 2024 after three years of relationship.

Meanwhile, Austin Butler broke up with Kia, 23, three months later, when the model’s parents, Cindy Crawford and business mogul Rande Gerber, pressured him to commit to her.