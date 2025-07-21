Linkin Park reveals why fans were ‘uncomfortable' with Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park reveals real reason behind Emily Armstrong backlash

Linkin Park’s co-founder Mike Shinoda revealed why the recruitment of vocalist Emily Armstrong sparked backlash.

The singer, who was previously belonged to the rock group Dead Sara, became a part of the Numb rockers in 2024 in place of their late iconic vocalist, Chester Bennington, who died of suicide in 2017.

Speaking to The Guardian, Shinoda said. “There were people who lashed out at Emily, and it was really because she wasn’t a guy,” adding that fans were “used to Linkin Parks being six guys.”

He continued: “They were just so uncomfortable with what it was that they chose a ton of things to complain about.

“They’re pointing in 10 different directions saying: ‘This is why I’m mad, this is why the band sucks,’” the 48-year-old added.

Armstrong’s debut in Linkin Park was hard to digest for fans as well as Bennington’s family, with the late legend’s son, Jaime, expressing his disappointment on social media, accusing Shinoda of erasing his father’s life and legacy and that too “during international suicide prevention month.”

Meanwhile Bennington’s mother, Susan, told Rolling Stone that Linkin Park was “trying very hard to erase the past” and that she felt “betrayed” as she wasn’t told about the group’s comeback.

“They told me if they were ever going to do something, they would let me know,” she told the outlet, adding, “They didn’t let me know, and they probably knew that I wasn’t going to be very happy. I’m very upset about it.”

Additionally, Emily Armstrong’s connection to Scientologist Danny Masterson, who was later convicted for rape, also sparked outrage, however the singer clarified in a statement that she was “asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance.”

“I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty,” she clarified.

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes,” Armstrong concluded.