Megan Byron issues statement on Andy Byron's Coldplay video?

Megan Byron issues statement on Andy Byron Coldplay video?

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was recently caught on camera with his company's HR head Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert recently.

Andy Byron was allegedly caught cheating on his wife with his co-worker Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay performance.

His arms were wrapped around coworker Kristin Cabot when Coldplay switched on its Kiss Cam earlier.

The duo tried to hide after seeing themselves on the screens but it was too late.

Following the incident, several news outlets published purported statements from Megan Kerrigan Byron, the wife of Andy Byron.

But there is no verified evidence that Megan Byron has issued an official statement regarding her husband Andy Byron being caught on camera.

Several unverified posts and reports on social media and some websites claim she has made statements, including emotional responses to the incident, but these have been identified as fake or unconfirmed.

Astronomer, Andy Byron's company, has also denied the authenticity of similar statements attributed to him.

As of now, Megan has reportedly removed Byron's surname from her social media profiles and deactivated her accounts, but no official statement from her has been independently verified.

Millions of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video which has garnered tens of thousands of views.

“Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re OK,” Coldplay’s Chris Martin, 48, said after realizing the pair did not want to be captured by the Kiss Cam. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”