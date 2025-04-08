 
Drake calls out Justin Bieber after open call to DM for collabs

Justin Bieber made an open call to musicians on April 6 to direct message him for music collabs

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Drake is still waiting on a reply from Justin Bieber after the latter said he's only a message away from possible music collaborations.

The rapper dropped the update in the comments section of the same announcement the Baby hitmaker, 31, made on Sunday via Instagram.

“I DM’d but no reply,” the Nokia rapper commented under Bieber's post that was captioned, “Dm me if u wanna make music together.”

Drake wasn't the only big name from the industry to offer up his name as Big Sean, Kehlani, Jaden Smith and country star Bailey Zimmerman left comments under the carousel post.

Despite their public comments, Bieber did not directly respond to Drake's comment or the other musicians.

Drake's comment quickly went viral on social media, amassing thousands of fans' replies and 41,900 likes.

Some fans replied directly to Drake’s comment, with one saying, “we better see a collab soon," while other fans flocked to X.

One user wrote, “Him and Drake on a song goes triple platinum btw,” per People Magazine.

The two Canadian musicians last collaborated over a decade ago in June 2012 on the song Right Here.

