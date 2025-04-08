Khloe Kardashian posts cute snaps of son Tatum in new hairdo

Khloe Kardashian shared son Tatum's cute snaps in an adorable outfit and hairdo.

The mom of two took to her official Instagram account on Monday, April 7, and uploaded a series of pictures of her two-year-old son.

The post features snaps of Tatum rocking Khali cargo pants and blue button-down shirts paired with brown boots.

The toddler's hair was tied in four slick-back braids.

“Swaggy T," the proud mom captioned the post.

Kardashain also posed with Tatum in the first and last slide in the carousel while wearing matching black tops.

Fans rushed to the comment section, gushing over Tatum's cuteness.

One wrote, "OMG Tatum is the CUTEST ever!" while another praised the mother-son duo, "kokooo you look so pretty!! and Tatum so stylish as always."

While a fan said that Tatum looks like his uncle Rob Kardashian, "He looks so kar-dash! Resembles Rob in my opinion."

In addition to Tatum, Kardashian is also the mom to six-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.