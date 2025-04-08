Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader have called it quits after seven months of dating.

On Monday, an insider confirmed to Page Six that the professional dancer and model “have broken up."

“It happened sometime within the last five days,” the confidant added.

Another source told the outlet that the breakup occurred last week.

“I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship,” Gleb told Us Weekly after news broke.

“The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied,” he added.

For those unversed, Gleb and Brooks confirmed their romance in September when they were spotted sharing a smooch during an outing in Los Angeles.

The former couple first met while competing on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars.