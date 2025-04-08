Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny

Benny Blanco just learned about a blunder where he was misidentified as Bad Bunny by the Oscars.

The producer, 37, appears to have heard about the moment only a month later during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday.

“They did?” Blanco responded when Hudson brought up the moment.

For those unversed, a photo of Blanco and his fiancée Selena Gomez was mistakenly captioned “Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny” on The Academy’s official X account last month.

However, it was corrected shortly but some screenshots in the reply section reveal the original post.

"I like that," Blanco said. "What do you mean? He’s so hot! I’ll take it, I’ll take it. What do you mean?"

“Look at how pretty he is! Are you kidding?” Blanco continued as he looked at a photo of the singer, 31. "Yeah, I’m Bad Bunny now."

Blanco's appearance on the show comes after the March 21 release of his collaborative album with Gomez titled I Said I Love You First.