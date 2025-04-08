 
Samuel L. Jackson's wife LaTanya found directing him 'hard'

LaTanya Richardson Jackson reflects on experience directing the 2022 Tony-nominated Broadway revival of 'The Piano Lesson'

April 08, 2025

LaTanya Richardson Jackson had her challenges directing a film with her husband in it.

The star, 75, shared her experience in a recent episode of Sherri, reflecting on what it was like directing her husband Samuel L. Jackson in the film The Piano Lesson.

LaTanya was first asked if the Oscar nominee took direction well, to which she disagreed, calling him "old" and someone who "thinks he knows everything."

"He's been there, done that, and who are you," the two-time Tony Award-nominated actress, director, and producer told host Sherri Shepherd.

"In this room, it's about what I say," LaTanya said she told her husband about directing the project, maintaining that it was important she "set the tone" for everyone in the cast.

"I need them listening to me," she added. LaTanya then admitted that her husband's veteran status did come handy at times after which she would say to him, "Okay, go sit over there then, because we're over here working."

The couple got married in 1980 after first meeting him while attending Spelman College whereas Samuel studied at Morehouse College. 

