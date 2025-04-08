Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader

Gleb Savchenko finally broke silence on his alleged split from Brooks Nader.

Speaking to People magazine on Monday, the professional dancer claimed that he found out that “Brooks has ended our relationship” through the internet.

“The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6th, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied," said the Dancing with the Stars pro.

“The last time I saw Brooks was when I traveled to New York to support her and film an episode of her reality show on March 31st and April 1st and she was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to DWTS to finish my four month tour at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood,” continued the 41-year-old.

Gleb added that "I am still processing everything, and while I don’t have all the answers, I wish Brooks the best moving forward.”

On April 7, an insider revealed to the outlet that Brooks dumped Gleb after hearing that he had cheated on her.

For those unversed, the pair began dating in September 2024 when they met on the season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.