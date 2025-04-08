Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary

Buckingham Palace has issued the new portraits of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

Three stunning new portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla, taken in Rome in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, were released a day before their special day on Wednesday, April 9.

The Queen is in Anna Valentine with the Queen Mother’s Lily of the Valley brooch.

The palace shared the photos with King Charles and Queen Camilla’s statement.

“As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!,” King Charles and Camilla’s statement reads.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen are currently undertaking a tour of Italy.

They are visiting Rome and Ravenna, celebrating the strong relationship between Italy and the United Kingdom.

They arrived at Ciampino Airport where they were welcomed by British and Italian representatives.

On arrival, a military band played to welcome the King and Queen to Italy alongside a Guard of Honour.