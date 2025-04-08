 
Geo News

Post Malone confirms romance with Christy Lee in PDA-filled outing

Post Malone and Christy Lee were recently spotted holding hands as they left Parisian Steakhouse

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Post Malone confirms romance with Christy Lee in PDA-filled outing
Post Malone confirms romance with Christy Lee in PDA-filled outing

Post Malone confirmed his romance with his new girlfriend, Christy Lee, as he was photographed kissing her in Paris.

On Monday, the new couple stepped out for a shopping spree in the City of Lights. In the pictures obtained by People magazine, Post and Christy can be seen sharing a smooch while holding hands.

For the romantic outing, the pair wore coordinating light brown jackets while strolling through Paris.

This sighting comes after Post and Christy enjoyed dinner at high-end steakhouse Beefbar on April 4.

For those unversed, the rumors of the two romance began after Post called off his engagement with his ex-girlfriend. He shares a 2-year-old daughter with his former fiancé.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told the outlet in 2022 when he announced he was becoming a father.

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he added.

Victoria Beckham ready for a face-to-face with Rebecca Loos: Report
Victoria Beckham ready for a face-to-face with Rebecca Loos: Report
Meghan Markle unveils ‘Confessions of a Female Founder' episode: Where to watch
Meghan Markle unveils ‘Confessions of a Female Founder' episode: Where to watch
Will Smith celebrates 30 years of 'Bad Boys' with Martin Lawrence and fans
Will Smith celebrates 30 years of 'Bad Boys' with Martin Lawrence and fans
King Charles dismisses health worries with latest move video
King Charles dismisses health worries with latest move
Alec Baldwin reveals surprising changes he's made in his parenting style
Alec Baldwin reveals surprising changes he's made in his parenting style
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause concern after new key findings
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause concern after new key findings
Ryan Coogler reflects on Chadwick Boseman's death: Source
Ryan Coogler reflects on Chadwick Boseman's death: Source
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report