Post Malone confirms romance with Christy Lee in PDA-filled outing

Post Malone confirmed his romance with his new girlfriend, Christy Lee, as he was photographed kissing her in Paris.

On Monday, the new couple stepped out for a shopping spree in the City of Lights. In the pictures obtained by People magazine, Post and Christy can be seen sharing a smooch while holding hands.

For the romantic outing, the pair wore coordinating light brown jackets while strolling through Paris.

This sighting comes after Post and Christy enjoyed dinner at high-end steakhouse Beefbar on April 4.

For those unversed, the rumors of the two romance began after Post called off his engagement with his ex-girlfriend. He shares a 2-year-old daughter with his former fiancé.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," Malone told the outlet in 2022 when he announced he was becoming a father.

"Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he added.