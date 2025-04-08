 
Geo News

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's past has reportedly chased them till date

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Photo: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report
Photo: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham hit with shock expose: Report

Victoria Beckham reportedly has been feeling infuriated since a new show inspired David Beckham’s highly publicized affair with Rebecca Loos.

According to the latest findings of Heat Magazine, the new show Towards Zero has been inspired by the real-life events of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet that, “Vic was beside herself when she read the producer’s comments.”

They also addressed, “She was in a happy place, but she’s been thrust back into a situation she feels like she can’t escape from.”

“She can’t understand why their names have been dragged into what is essentially a piece of fiction,” the spy added.

“Every time she thinks they’ve moved on from these affair stories, something comes out of nowhere and rakes it all back up again,” they concluded.

For those unversed, the footballer has always denied that he cheated on fashion powerhouse Victoria Beckham with Rebecca. 

When the allegations surfaced in 2004, he even branded the claims "ludicrous."

Ryan Coogler reflects on Chadwick Boseman's death: Source
Ryan Coogler reflects on Chadwick Boseman's death: Source
Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader
Gleb Savchenko breaks silence on alleged split from Brooks Nader
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles, Queen Camilla's new portraits to mark 20th wedding anniversary
Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Drake ready to reignite romance with Jennifer Lopez?
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori rejects Kim Kardashian offer: Report
Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating
Gleb Savchenko, Brooks Nader call it quits after seven months of dating
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial