'White Lotus' creator responds to viewers calling season 3's pace 'too slow'

'White Lotus' creator responds to viewers calling season 3 'too slow'

The White Lotus creator Mike White has defended the pace of season three after viewers called it "too slow."

The 54-year-old filmmaker addressed viewers' complaints about the hit series during an appearance on the latest episode of The White Lotus official podcast.

“The pacing and the vibe… it definitely gets under their skin,” said White. “There was complaining about how there’s no plot. That part I find weird. It never did… part of me is just like bro, this is the vibe.”

The showrunner continued, “I’m world-building. If you don’t want to go to bed with me then get out of my bed. I’m edging you! Enjoy the edging. If you don’t want to be edged, then get out of my bed.”

“Do you know what I mean? Don’t be a bossy bottom. Get the fu*k out of my bed. Don’t come home with me. Don’t get n*ked in my bed. Get the fu*k out of my bed. Obviously something is going to happen,” he added.

For those unversed, the eighth and final episode of the third season of The White Lotus aired on HBO on Sunday. The finale earned 6.2 million viewers, breaking all previous viewership records of the series.