Prince Harry makes rare public appearance in UK as duke arrives at London court

Prince Harry has arrived at London's Royal Courts of Justice as the duke made first public appearance in UK on Tuesday.

According to a report by the Reuters, Archie and Lilibet doting father made a rare public appearance in Britain on Tuesday, where he is fighting the government over changes made to his security after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties.

The duke is trying to overturn a decision by the Home Office - the ministry responsible for policing - which decided in February 2020 he would not automatically receive personal police security while in Britain.

The Reuters also shared photos of Prince Harry from outside the High Court in London as he walks on the day he is expected to give evidence in his appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain.

According to the GB News, Prince Harry landed in London on Sunday ahead of the hearing that will take place across today and on Wednesday.