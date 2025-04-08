Paul Walter Hauser drops major hint for 'Inside Out 3'

Paul Walter Hauser drops major hint at 'Inside Out 3'

Paul Walter Hauser, who voices embracement in previous Inside Out sequels, has just now revealed exciting news for fans.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, he candidly talked about the possibility of the sequel of the animated coming-of-age movie.

"Crazy, it’s nutty. I heard we might be doing another one,” the Cruella actor revealed by saying.

Previous movie’s sequels highlighted the importance of emotions in a person's life and how to embrace them, Hauser said, "I don’t know when or how or where, but the movie just resonated with people of all ages.”

“And it really, I think what’s different about the 'Inside Out' movies from other animated films is it doesn’t really treat children as less intellectual beings.”

"It really tells a funny, brilliant story, and they’ll grow with it as they get older, they’ll get some of the other jokes and it’ll find new resonance," he added.

However, Disney has not made any official announcement regarding Inside Out 3.

Referring to his different works, "So I just love getting to be a part of these worlds. I mean, you look at Pixar, 'Cobra Kai', I’m in the new 'Fantastic Four' film, so Marvel, and now MLW.”

Before concluding, Hauser shared, "It’s like, I love joining these families and these sorts of cinematic universes that they are and getting to be some part of it. It’s been such a joy, man."