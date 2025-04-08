Taylor Swift response to Blake Lively's apology revealed

aylor Swift response to Blake Lively's apology revealed

Blake Lively has reportedly apologised to Taylor Swift for dragging her into her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Previously, the Gossip Girl alum sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her. In response, he filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against her.

In Baldoni’s lawsuit, the 41-year-old actor shared the text exchange between It Ends With Us co-star where she reportedly used Swift's name to 'threaten' him over a disagreement for a scene in the movie.

As it resulted a rift in her friendship with the songstress, a source told PageSix that Lively recently apologized Swift.

“It was important to Blake to be on good terms again with Taylor,” the insiders began.

However, “It was never her intention to hurt Taylor or cause any harm to their friendship,” the source noted.

While sharing her intention behind the apology, the insiders said, “Blake missed their friendship and she hopes they can put this whole thing behind them.”

Before concluding, they shared that I Knew You Were Trouble singer “appreciated” her apology and also “felt it was genuine and heartfelt. [Taylor] has no hard feelings and is ready to move forward.”