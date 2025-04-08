'Thunderbolts*' cast reacts to coming into 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Avengers: Doomsday casting has been announced, and Thunderbolts* will be part of it.



The decision to cast the team of antiheroes comes before the arrival of their film, which is set to release on May 2.

So, while promoting their movie, the upcoming movie's stars weigh in on how they felt when they first saw their names in the five-hour Marvel Studios livestream.

Florence Pugh, who plays Black Widow, shared, “I just couldn’t believe it was going on for so long,” adding, “I went to make a cup of tea and I was like ‘I can put it down for one second.’ And it was still going. Amazing. Such incredible names.

Her fellow actor, David Harbour, known for the Stranger Things and essays Alexei Shostakov in the film, a counterpart of Steve Rogers, said, “It would just go on, and it would stop for a while. I was just watching and I was like ‘Ok, I get it, Paul Rudd is in this movie; am I in this movie?’

"But yeah, I was excited to see my name come up. It was way towards the end. I was like [makes an anxious face],” he noted.

At last, Hannah John-Kamen, who plays Ava Starr, added, “When my name came up, I actually screamed. I was like, ‘Holy molly, this is a very big pinch-me moment.’ Incredible. I’m so honored to be part of it.”