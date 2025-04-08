Photo: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston warned against persistent rivalry: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are reportedly trying to one up each other.

According to RadarOnline.com, the animosity between the two former wives of Brad Pitt persists till date.

"Jen and Angie have been trying to one-up each other and for 20 years animosity between them is STILL there," dished an informant.

They went on to address that this time the two divas are trying outdo each other in maintaining an extremely slender physique.

Highlighting the potential risks involved in this move, a skilled longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin addressed, "Their unending efforts to remain as petite as teenagers are taking years off their lives."

"You suspect they have been yo-yo dieting to the point where there's no fat under the skin, which leads to obviously protruding veins," he added.

Previously, it was reported in January that Jennifer Aniston fears Angelina Jolie has been after her professional life.

"On top of that, Jen feels Ange is starting to encroach on some of her professional relationships, too. She produced Maria with Netflix, who Jen has worked with extensively in the past," a different source tipped.

"Jen has been a huge force in show business in recent years, but now Angelina is back up there with her. But Jen is determined to be at the Oscars event," the report publish ahead of the Academy Awards 2025 read.

"The amount of animosity between them was ridiculous. Jen holds Ange responsible for her and Brad’s break-up. She sees her as a 'home-wrecker,'" the tipster concluded.