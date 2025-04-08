 
Meghan Markle 'Known for destroying relationships'?

The royal expert said about Meghan Markle that the duchess "Believes she is in charge even when she is not involved"

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has slammed the duchess, alleging she is ‘Known for destroying relationships’

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal expert said, “Meghan M has wanted to be famous. My goodness she's got it.”

“Masses of criticism as people absorb what she is really like. Lots of mimicking her behaviour. Known for destroying relationships,” Angela continued.

The royal expert added, “Shamed by her yuck jam and other products. Exposure of her bad manners. Believes she is in charge even when she is not involved. Phoney Royal visits. Rushes to tragedies to be photographed.”

She added, “Positioning people for photos which is not her business. Revelation that her make-up man is in the Sussex Squad. And More. Will it be As Ever?”

Angela made these remarks after Meghan launched her podcast with cute childhood girl scout photos, saying 'Being an Entrepreneur Can Start Young.'

Archie and Lilibet doting mother shared a series of throwback photos to mark the launch of 'Confessions of a Female Founder.'


