Dire wolf, which became inspiration for hit TV show "Game of Thrones", has been brought back from extinction.

Colossal Biosciences researchers said that the three wolf pups, which range in age from three to six months old, have long white hair, muscular jaws and already weigh in at around 80 pounds — on track to reach 140 pounds at maturity.

The news of dire wolves' return left people wondering about their size and how much they can grow.

Most of the people, who have watched Game of Thrones, seem to think they can grow up to the size of a horse as seen in the fantasy series.

In Games of Thrones they were portrayed as horse sized often standing as tall as a human at the shoulder.

The GoT version is fantasy level exaggerated closer to a bear or lion in size.

The truth is dire wolves were larger than modern gay wolvers but not as massive as portrayed in Game of Thrones.

Their height at shoulder might be about 2.5 feet and length about 5 feet.

They might be stockier and have stronger jaws than gray wolves.



