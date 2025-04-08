Prince Harry admits he and Meghan Markle were 'forced' to quit royal family

Prince Harry has made a shocking claim against the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London as his legal team argued that Harry was unfairly treated and pressured to step back from royal life.

His lawyer, Shaheed Fatime KC, argued that Harry was “singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment” by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

Ms Fatima has claimed that the committee used a “bespoke” process for Harry, stating, “the appellant does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better'. In fact, in his submission, it means that he has been singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment,” as quoted by Mirror.

“Not only does this bespoke process not involve the RMB, it also involves Ravec considering the reason why the appellant is attending a particular event, even though that is plainly irrelevant to the question of security," she added.

"The appellant's case is not that he should automatically be entitled to the same protection as he was previously given when he was a working member of the royal family. The appellant's case is that he should be considered under the terms of reference and subject to the same process as any other individual being considered for protective security by Ravec, unless there is a cogent reason to the contrary," the lawyer explained further.

She also stated that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “felt forced to step back from the role of full-time official working members of the royal family as they considered they were not being protected by the institution, but they wished to continue their duties in support of the late Queen as privately funded members of the royal family.”

The Duke of Sussex’s lawyer also added that his “security does not appear to have been discussed at any formal Ravec meeting and there are no official notes or detailed minutes recording the approach to be taken to (his) security and the rationale for it.”

However, the Home Office continues to defend its decision, arguing that Prince Harry no longer qualifies for the same level of security as working royals.