FIA summons Nadia Hussain for questioning in multi-million fraud case

Actor and model Nadia Hussain. — Instagram/nadiahussain_khan/screengrab

Call-up notice issued by FIA corporate crime circle.

Investigators directed Hussain to bring relevant documents.

Embezzled funds "circulated in actor's business accounts".



KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) summoned on Tuesday actor Nadia Hussain for questioning in a multi-million fraud case in which her husband was arrested.

A call-up notice was issued to the actor by the agency's corporate crime circle. She has been directed to appear before the case's investigation officer (IO) on April 14.

The investigators ordered her to bring relevant documents of the said case, said FIA officials, adding that Hussain's husband transferred funds worth millions to her bank account, which led to her inclusion in the probe.

Sources close to the FIA told Geo News that the embezzled funds had also been circulated in Hussain's business accounts. They added that Hussain's statement will be recorded in the case next week.

The development comes after the arrest of the actor's husband, Atif Mohammad Khan, in a financial embezzlement case last month. He is currently under investigation.

Model and actor Nadia Hussain’s husband Atif Mohammad Khan.— Facebook@NadiaHussainOfficial/File

Earlier, the agency also launched a probe against the actor under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) after she levelled serious allegations against the FIA for attempting to defraud her.

Nadia took to her Instagram account and claimed that a man impersonating a FIA officer demanded a Rs30 million bribe for her husband's bail.

However, a few days later, she offered her apology on the matter and said that she had no intention to disrespect any FIA official.