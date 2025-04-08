 
Tom Hiddleston breaks silence on 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has become one of the most beloved characters of the MCU after his same-name series.

But now he has broken the silence on his involvement in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

In response to TikTok star Max Balegde's question about his casting, he said, "Very excited," adding, "It’s been an extraordinary chapter in my life playing Loki, and it's not over yet."

The god of mischief also said he could openly talk about his part in the film because of his cast announcement.

"It's really remarkable, actually, that I can talk about it because mostly I'm in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything," he concluded. "It’s strange, you know you have to be disciplined about carrying this secret around."

Similarly, Thunderbolts* will also be part of the next Avengers. Florence Pugh, who plays Black Widow in the film, reacted to her involvement in an interview with Fandango.

“I just couldn’t believe it was going on for so long,” she said. “I went to make a cup of tea and I was like ‘I can put it down for one second.’ And it was still going. Amazing. Such incredible names.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out in cinemas on May 1, 2026. 

