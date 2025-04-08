 
Justin Timberlake feeling downbeat amid 'Forget Tomorrow' tour: Report

Justin Timberlake has been trying to regain Jessica Biel's trust since DWI arrest

Lifestyle News Desk
April 08, 2025

Photo: Justin Timberlake feeling downbeat amid 'Forget Tomorrow' tour: Report

Justin Timberlake reportedly has been feeling down in the dumps lately.

As Jessica Biel continues to enjoy her career engagements during the filming of upcoming flick, Matchbox, co-starring John Cena, Justin Timberlake has been busy with his mammoth, Forget Tomorrow tour.

Nonetheless, the latest report of RadarOnline.com mentioned that the crooner has not been his best shape as he has failed to make up for his antics, including the DWI arrest in June 2024.

"He's just miserable on this tour,” a source began.

They went on to address that “every time they check in, he's downbeat," as he has been concerned about his marriage with Jessica Biel.

In addition to this, the source shed light on Jessica Biel’s stance, who believes that she doesn’t the person Justin has become over the years.

"She can't remember the last time he said she looked pretty," the source confided about the duo’s relationship as a married couple.

“He's not the sexy, vibrant guy she married," they added.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider remarked, "The intimacy just isn't there and she's a little mad about that."

