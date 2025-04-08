After Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Eeyore appears in Blake Lively's cryptic message

Amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively is trying to stay positive, holding on to the hope that it will finally be over one day.

The wife of Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds on Monday took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote from Eeyore, the lovable and gloomy donkey from Winnie-the-Pooh.

"It never hurts to keep looking for sunshine," she wrote with an emoji of the donkey character.

Eeyore is known for his negative and pessimistic views on life, often expecting the worst.

Interestingly, Taylor Swift recently released merchandise featuring Eeyore on her Eras Tour t-shirts.

The design combines Disney's Winnie-the-Pooh character with Swift's tour branding.

According to multiple reports, Blake Lively and fell out with Taylor Swift after the singer was named in Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit against the actress.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest that Lively has apologized to Taylor Swift and the singer is no longer mad at her.



