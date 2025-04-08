 
Travis Kelce did not break up with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have were seen together at the Super Bowl

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Rumors of a breakup between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been circulating on social media, but there's no confirmation from the couple. 

During the last two days, multiple articles have been published by some media outlets, mostly Indians, about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's break up. 

The articles referred to social media discussions consisting of speculations and rumors, lacking any information from reliable sources.  

Speculations about their relationship status have been rampant since their last public appearance together at the Super Bowl. 

Taylor Swift has kept a low profile after being booed at the event, which also featured US President Donald Trump. 

Swift  attended the Super Bowl when she was already under media scrutiny due to her friend Blake Lively's legal issues with Justin Baldoni.


